Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,375,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,084,000 after purchasing an additional 721,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.