South Star Mining (CVE:STS) Trading Down 30.8%

South Star Mining Corp (CVE:STS)’s stock price dropped 30.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 231,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 347,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

South Star Mining Company Profile (CVE:STS)

South Star Mining Corp. focuses on the exploration and evaluation of near-term mine production projects in Brazil. It intends to acquire interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for South Star Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.