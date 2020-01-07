Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,000 Shares

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SO stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 30.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

