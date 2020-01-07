Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $38.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $56,963.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,537.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

SBSI stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

