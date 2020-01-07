SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 7.5% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $13,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after buying an additional 7,924,250 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 3,637,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,760,000 after purchasing an additional 235,833 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,510,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $322.59. 4,208,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,186,621. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $251.69 and a 12 month high of $324.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

