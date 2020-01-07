SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Acquired by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 382.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $322.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,679,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,186,621. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.04. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $251.69 and a fifty-two week high of $324.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.