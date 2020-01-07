SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 209,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,515,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,186,621. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.04. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $251.69 and a 1-year high of $324.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

