SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) is Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co owned 0.50% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $236,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SLY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,333. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $73.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3096 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.