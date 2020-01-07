SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after acquiring an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,152,000 after buying an additional 104,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,592,000 after buying an additional 40,269 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,622,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,574,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.09. 78,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,233. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $305.32 and a 12-month high of $377.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.40.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

