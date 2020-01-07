Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.