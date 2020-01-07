Sphere (SPHR) Trading 9.5% Higher This Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $974,481.00 and $19.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sphere has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00052667 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00079591 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,894.70 or 1.00029148 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00055462 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001969 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.