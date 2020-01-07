Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAVE. Citigroup started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

SAVE opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

