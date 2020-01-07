SportyCo Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. SportyCo has a market cap of $57,271.00 and $300.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Kucoin, ChaoEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00186423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.01416909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00026181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00121018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, OKEx, Kucoin, ChaoEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

