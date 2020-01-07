Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SBPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/3/2020 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2019 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

12/30/2019 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $10.00 to $1.70.

12/26/2019 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/11/2019 – Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SBPH opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

