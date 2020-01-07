Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.