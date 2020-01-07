Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

