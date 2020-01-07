Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.26.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3,128.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25. Square has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $319,388,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Square by 542.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,616,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,324,000 after buying an additional 3,053,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth about $204,968,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth about $192,729,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Square by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,564,000 after buying an additional 1,910,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.