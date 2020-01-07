SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSRM. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.70 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.87 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $44,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.4% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 182,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 45.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 280,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

