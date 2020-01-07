Stairway Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,480 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 26.8% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $125,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,045,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,769,043. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $70.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7758 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.