Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLA. BNP Paribas cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (up from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 320.45 ($4.22).

LON SLA opened at GBX 313.50 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.76. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 320.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 291.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,871.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

