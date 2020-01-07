Starbase Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $34,613.00 and approximately $653.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.16 or 0.05812278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026699 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035353 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.