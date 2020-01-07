State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Raine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total value of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,539 shares of company stock valued at $870,205 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $581.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,558. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $348.24 and a 12 month high of $609.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $567.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura upped their price target on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.42.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

