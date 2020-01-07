State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 29,482 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Public Storage worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $256.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.69. 68,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.91. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $195.13 and a 12 month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

