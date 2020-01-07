State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321,865 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 104,997 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $208,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,725 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.58. 21,573,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,593,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,212.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $160.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.05 and its 200-day moving average is $142.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

