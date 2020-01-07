State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 153,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,168,910. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.55. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $155.31. The company has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.94.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

