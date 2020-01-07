State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $18.54 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Raytheon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.76.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.54. 1,286,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $152.61 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.16.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

