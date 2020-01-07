State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $46.40 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,034,615,000 after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $218.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,662,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,155. The firm has a market cap of $239.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.53. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $172.00 and a 52 week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

