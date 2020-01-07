State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $52.09 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,721 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $52,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after buying an additional 16,002,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,073,763,000 after buying an additional 2,939,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,897,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

