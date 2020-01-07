State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.22. 172,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,205. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

