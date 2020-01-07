State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,326 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 475,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 318,627 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,060 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.20. 10,611,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $232.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

