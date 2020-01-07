State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,826,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.90. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $241.81. The company has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.74.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

