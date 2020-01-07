State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,791,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,083. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.