State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,566 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 782,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,281,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

