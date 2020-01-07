State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $29,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after buying an additional 5,501,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after buying an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $164,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.62. The stock had a trading volume of 305,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,569. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.25.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.