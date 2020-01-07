State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,011 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,881 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,052,601 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,098. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.45. 160,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,801. The company has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.85. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $227.29 and a 1 year high of $334.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

