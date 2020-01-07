State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,229 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 297,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 149,969 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 802,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after acquiring an additional 323,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $129.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,131,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average is $122.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

