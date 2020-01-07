State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,003 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,003 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Facebook were worth $88,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $213.06. 14,829,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,322,503. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.91 and a 1-year high of $212.78. The stock has a market cap of $607.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $21,264,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,770,162 shares of company stock valued at $332,836,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

