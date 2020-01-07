State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 23,306 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,306 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $30,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.88. 213,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,127. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.