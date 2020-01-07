State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 25,412 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,412 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.17.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.25. 453,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.31. The firm has a market cap of $373.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $191.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

