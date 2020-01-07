State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 28,789 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,789 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southern were worth $28,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,497 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,467 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Southern by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,096 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,102,254 shares of company stock valued at $132,226,126. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

