State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,212 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in NextEra Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 52,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 901.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.92.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.33. 131,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.43. The company has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $169.35 and a 12-month high of $245.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

