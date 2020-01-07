State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,117 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 186,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 141,665 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,712,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $119.59. 230,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,935. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $121.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.86. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

