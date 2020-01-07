State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,432 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $66,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,321,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $147.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

