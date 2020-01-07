State Street Corp Acquires 28,334 Shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.78% of Neon Therapeutics worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $27,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,259.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGN opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Neon Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NTGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neon Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

