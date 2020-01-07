State Street Corp Acquires 37,703 Shares of Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.36% of Avalon Globocare worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Avalon Globocare by 42.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVCO stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. Avalon Globocare Corp has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative net margin of 1,081.80% and a negative return on equity of 164.86%.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

