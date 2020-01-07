State Street Corp Acquires 5,900 Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 21.1% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,635,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,867,000 after acquiring an additional 459,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 167.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 143,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 264.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE EDN opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $489.69 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 29.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

