State Street Corp Acquires 7,024 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the period. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNDI opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. Kandi Technologies Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter.

KNDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

