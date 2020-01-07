State Street Corp Acquires Shares of 31,931 LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,931 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 157,201 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 39.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period.

In other LiqTech International news, Director Mark Vernon purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,429.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $651,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. LiqTech International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million.

LiqTech International Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

