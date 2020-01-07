State Street Corp Acquires Shares of 59,800 Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 70.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group Inc has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

