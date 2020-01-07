State Street Corp Buys 7,133 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GASS. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of GASS stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.44 million, a PE ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. StealthGas Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

